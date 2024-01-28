24-year-old pushing for Leeds United move on Monday

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United look to be closing in on a transfer deal for St Truiden defender Daiki Hashioka.

A deal could be done for the 24-year-old by Monday, with the club offering him a contract and with the player accepting the deal and pushing to finalise his move to Elland Road.

See Klopp before he leaves – Buy Liverpool v Chelsea Tickets Here!

Leeds fans might not know a huge amount about Hashioka as he’s not the biggest name at the moment, but it could also be the latest smart piece of recruitment done by the Yorkshire outfit.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton keen on late move for West Ham winger
Video: “It’s getting really nasty” – FA Cup derby tie suspended as violent scenes occur between fans and police in stands
West Ham planning another loan deal for £40m Premier League ace

We’ve often seen Leeds recruit lesser known talents who have gone on to develop well at the club and this might be a similar deal with the long term in mind.

More Stories Daiki Hashioka Daniel Farke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.