Leeds United look to be closing in on a transfer deal for St Truiden defender Daiki Hashioka.

A deal could be done for the 24-year-old by Monday, with the club offering him a contract and with the player accepting the deal and pushing to finalise his move to Elland Road.

Leeds fans might not know a huge amount about Hashioka as he’s not the biggest name at the moment, but it could also be the latest smart piece of recruitment done by the Yorkshire outfit.

We’ve often seen Leeds recruit lesser known talents who have gone on to develop well at the club and this might be a similar deal with the long term in mind.