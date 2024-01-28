Exclusive: Rival manager likes Chelsea star but deal depends on another transfer, says expert

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher continues to be the subject of transfer gossip stories ahead of the end of the January window, but Fabrizio Romano has set the record straight in his latest Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano explained that not much had changed on Gallagher’s situation despite ongoing links with Tottenham, with the journalist confirming that Ange Postecoglou likes the England international.

Gallagher has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea side this season, but the reality is that his contract situation will be a bit of a concern for the Blues, and that might mean they have to cash in on him sooner or later.

Romano says that Gallagher can leave Chelsea for the right money, but at the moment nothing concrete is happening, so we’ll have to wait and see if Spurs step up their interest towards the end of January.

Romano made it clear, however, that Tottenham would likely have to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before being able to sign Gallagher.

“The Conor Gallagher situation continues to attract headlines, but at the moment there are no changes to report. Chelsea would only sell Gallagher for big money; Tottenham like him, Ange Postecoglou likes him but there’s no negotiation at this stage,” Romano said.

“Probably the only way for Spurs to be able to afford this deal would be to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on a permanent deal but, again, this is quiet as of now.”

