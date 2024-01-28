Watch: Virgil van Dijk’s significant look to Klopp after scoring against Norwich City

Liverpool beat Norwich City 5-2 in the FA Cup tie earlier today to advance to the round of 16s of the tournament.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring for the home side, but Norwich quickly responded with an equaliser just six minutes later, levelling the score at 1-1.

Darwin Nunez then restored Liverpool’s lead with an excellent finish in the 28th minute, ending the first half with a 2-1 advantage.

The second half saw Liverpool extend their lead with three more goals. Diogo Jota scored a stunning half-volley to make it 3-1, and Virgil van Dijk, coming off the bench, scored a free header from a Dominik Szoboszlai corner, making it 4-1.

Although Norwich pulled another goal back in the 69th minute, Ryan Gravenberch sealed the 5-2 victory with a late stoppage-time goal.

A viral clip from Van Dijk’s goal captures the player’s reaction, with Liverpool fans noticing that the captain gave manager Jurgen Klopp a significant look, seemingly dedicating the goal to him after Klopp’s unexpected announcement earlier in the week.

Watch Van Dijk’s reaction below:

The look that Virgil van Dijk gives Jurgen Klopp after he scores Liverpool’s fourth…… pic.twitter.com/GDKZbUdws2 — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) January 28, 2024

The shocking news of Klopp’s departure has undoubtedly motivated the players to strive for success in the remaining season and potentially secure silverware as a fitting farewell for their manager.