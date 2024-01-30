Liverpool considering smart free transfer swoop as they start planning for life after Klopp

Liverpool are reportedly already eyeing up a potential signing for the summer as they start making preparations for life after Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician is now into his final few months in the Anfield dugout after announcing his decision to step down at the end of this current campaign, and it remains to be seen how the club will move on from this long-serving and highly successful head coach.

Liverpool will surely make a number of changes, and one name already being eyed up to strengthen the squad is Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The 26-year-old has shone during his time at Craven Cottage and will surely be a name to watch this summer as he’ll be out of contract at his current club.

Liverpool and others would surely do well to snap up Adarabioyo as a free agent, with the Mirror noting that he could be an ideal like-for-like replacement for the ageing Joel Matip, who will also be out of contract once this season comes to an end.

Liverpool could do with bringing in one or two younger defensive players for next season as Virgil van Dijk is also not getting any younger and has publicly spoken about some doubts over his future for the post-Klopp era.