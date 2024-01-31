Alexander Isak appeared dejected as he was compelled to leave the field at Villa Park on Tuesday night, marking the latest injury setback for Newcastle United’s record signing.

A report from the Telegraph stated: “Early indication are that Alexander Isak will be out for around two to four weeks with his groin injury.”

Based on the fixtures, if Alexander Isak were to be absent for two weeks, he would miss the Premier League matches against Luton and Forest. However, a four-week absence would result in him also missing the Bournemouth and Arsenal matches.

There’s a possibility of his return for the Blackburn FA Cup match on Wednesday, February 28th, pending confirmation of the date and time for the fifth round match.

It’s been a terrible season for Isak, in terms of his injury luck. The Swede has scored 10 goals in 17 Premier League appearances, which is an absurd return for a team that has found it difficult to maintain top form. One could only wonder how many goals he’d be on if he hadn’t picked up any injuries.

The timing of Callum Wilson’s return is undoubtedly a pressing question for many Newcastle United fans. Unfortunately, without specific information on his injury status, it’s challenging to provide a precise answer.