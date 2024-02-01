Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes being a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain seems like a story that won’t necessarily be going away any time soon, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing yesterday, Johnson told CaughtOffside that PSG won’t necessarily be prioritising a signing up front this summer as they have needs in midfield ahead of next season.

Despite doubts over Kylian Mbappe’s future as he heads towards the end of his PSG contract, Johnson expects there could be more urgency when it comes to targeting a midfielder like Guimaraes, rather than a like-for-like replacement for Mbappe such as AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

Newcastle fans won’t be too happy about this update, as they’ll surely be desperate to keep hold of the Brazil international, who has been a big hit since arriving at St James’ Park.

Still, one imagines a talented and ambitious player like Bruno may also be keen on the challenge of playing for an elite side like PSG, so this looks like a complicated situation for the Magpies to possibly contend with in the months ahead.

“I can’t really see a world in which PSG have Mbappe and Leao in the same team, but then again if Mbappe does stay and make a more permanent move into a central role, it could be something that Luis Enrique can make work,” Johnson said.

He added: “Midfield, for instance, is an area that will probably be looked at, and we’ve seen PSG linked with Bruno Guimaraes – I don’t see that story going away. It will all be defined by the second half of PSG’s season and how it all plays out, and then of course on what Mbappe decides to do.

“I wouldn’t say that PSG are preparing for the worst with Mbappe right now – they’re pretty well stocked in attack anyway, and if anything if Mbappe were to decide to leave it would give them greater clarity on who they would want to continue with and what role they’d give to those players.”