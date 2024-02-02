27-year-old West Ham ace with 23 goals in 203 games departs

The transfer window might have closed on Thursday night, but that hasn’t stopped one deal going through on Friday afternoon.

West Ham were expecting to lose both Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals on deadline day, but for one reason and another, neither deal was completed in time.

One can only imagine how forlorn both out of favour players must’ve been, however, for Fornals at least, his West Ham nightmare is over.

West Ham United can confirm that Pablo Fornals has joined Real Betis on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee. — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 2, 2024

The East Londoners announced on X (formerly Twitter), that the 27-year-old Spaniard had joined Real Betis on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

It brings to an end a four and a half year Hammers career which spanned 203 appearances and saw him score 23 goals (Sky Sports).

A real fan favourite, Fornals’ highlight has to have been the goal that he scored in the final minute against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League to send them to the final which they went on to win against Fiorentina.

Over the past few months, however, his West Ham experience has soured somewhat.

According to WhoScored, he managed just 891 minutes across the 23/24 season and wasn’t able to provide a single goal or assist.

The move back to Spain will hopefully reignite his career, with the Hammers likely to bank any monies from his sale to use in the next transfer window.