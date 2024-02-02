Jamie Carragher has suggested what Liverpool owners should do after Jurgen Klopp’s exit

Jamie Carragher believes that before making any further behind-the-scenes changes, his old club has to hire the ideal manager to replace outgoing boss Jurgen Klopp.

After nine incredible years as manager of Liverpool, Klopp will step down this summer. Along with his backroom staff, the always well-liked German will be leaving and the Reds are considering if they need a new sporting director.

Currently occupying that role is Jorg Schmadtke, but he, too, is off for a new challenge. However, Carragher acknowledges that finding the right replacement for Klopp should be FSG’s top priority since it will assist determine the best course for the team.

He told Sky Sports News: “For me, the manager is the most important person at a football club.

“I think in the modern game now you need alignment right through a club and if you bring a manager in and a director of football whose ideas on the game, the players they bring in and how a team should play are different, it’s not going to work.

“What you have to try and do is bring people together who have a similar sort of footballing idea.

“For me, the most important person at a football club is the manager, so the most important thing for Liverpool to do is to get the right manager involved and make sure they get the backroom staff for that manager – because the whole backroom team of Jurgen Klopp are moving on.”

Carragher continued: “They need to get that [Klopp’s replacement] right and, that being said, the scouting structure at Liverpool is still strong but the guy at the top who is the director of football, they haven’t got that and that person will have to have similar sort of ideas to the manager that they get.”