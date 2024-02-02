Tottenham plan to start looking for a suitable Harry Kane successor.

Kane left for Bayern Munich at the end of the summer transfer season. The England international has not stopped scoring goals in the Bundesliga and wasted no time in letting Spurs supporters know what they would be losing.

After Kane left, Ange Postecoglou acknowledged that it would be tough to replace him, but the Australian has Son Heung-min to help make up for the loss and Richarlison seems to be getting back to consistently performing.

Although Timo Werner was added to the offensive options in the white half of north London in January, Spurs are still short of options and quality upfront.

If any of their starting forwards were to sustain a serious injury, it would put a team that has already proven its limits this season to the test.

Spurs are involved in a tough race for the top four with rivals Arsenal and Unai Emery’s high-flying Aston Villa.

Many predicted Spurs to struggle this season after their captain and talisman Kane leaving them to join Bayern Munich, but in a short period of time, the former Celtic manager Postecoglou has made an incredible change in playing style and performance.

“I mean, Jonathan David is another one that everyone thought would go – Tottenham have looked at him and nothing happened. Dusan Vlahovic was touted as leaving in the summer window and stayed at Juventus.

“Whereas last summer was about midfield stories – you know, Jude Bellingham going to Real Madrid, Moises Caicedo going to Chelsea, Declan Rice going to Arsenal – I think the upcoming summer is going to be about a flurry of big-name and elite-name strikers all on the move, and many of them to the Premier League.”