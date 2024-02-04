Arsenal vs. Liverpool confirmed lineups: Kai Havertz starts in attack, Darwin Nunez makes bench

Arsenal are preparing to host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium for what is this weekend’s featured game in the Premier League.

The mouth-watering matchup will see Liverpool look to extend their lead at the top of the table. For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta will be desperate not to lose to keep his side very much in the title race.

However, despite the importance of today’s game, the Gunners don’t have the best record against their opponents — Arteta’s side have won just two of their last 17 league games against Liverpool — both victories did come at the Emirates though.

And knowing another win later this afternoon will extend his team’s lead to eight points at the top of the table, even if it is just for 24 hours until defending champions Manchester City play, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to improve their head-to-head record against Arsenal.

Ahead of the match, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time), both managers have named their starting lineups.

Arsenal lineup vs. Liverpool

? ???????? ?? ? Gabriel at the back

?? Jorginho in the middle

?? Havertz leads the line Let’s give it all we’ve got, Gunners ? pic.twitter.com/vr103ld8Sg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 4, 2024

Kai Havertz has been tasked with leading the Gunners line after Gabriel Jesus has only made Arteta’s bench.

Liverpool lineup vs. Arsenal

Here’s how we line up to take on Arsenal ?? #ARSLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2024

Striker Darwin Nunez, who picked up an injury last time out against Chelsea, has failed to make Klopp’s starting lineup, but has been deemed fit enough for the bench.

Elsewhere, Ryan Gravenberch replaces Dominik Szoboszlai, who did not travel to London with the rest of the Liverpool squad.