Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that concrete discussions are taking place over a new contract for West Ham United manager David Moyes at the London Stadium.

The Scottish tactician has done fine work with the Hammers and it makes sense that the club are keen to keep hold of him, with Romano saying things are advancing well for things to be finalised in the next few weeks.

Moyes is in his second spell in charge of West Ham, and it’s certainly gone well for him, particularly last season as he steered the club to victory in the final of the Europa Conference League.

As well as that, Moyes has had West Ham challenging in the top half of the table for most of his reign, with the team also playing some fine football despite the blow of losing star player Declan Rice last season.

WHUFC supporters will surely be pleased with Romano’s positive update on Moyes’ future in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“There are concrete discussions ongoing to extend David Moyes’ contract at West Ham,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Moyes wants to stay, the discussions are advancing well and I’m told in the next weeks there will be movement in terms of final details to get it done. West Ham are happy with his work.”