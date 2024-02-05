Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has heaped praise onto Arsenal midfielder Jorginho after he was voted player of the match against Liverpool yesterday.

The experienced Italian midfielder didn’t necessarily look like the most exciting signing for Arsenal when he joined from Chelsea last January, but he continues to show he can be an important player at this level, and Mikel Arteta will surely be delighted with him controlling big games like the one against Liverpool yesterday.

The Gunners beat the Reds 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium to keep themselves in the title race, and Romano praised Jorginho afterwards, whilst also commenting on some of the rumours involving the 32-year-old that we saw in January.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano confirmed that there has been interest in Jorginho, but that it never got to any concrete stage with any other club.

“Despite rumours, it was never a concrete possibility to see Jorginho leaving Arsenal in January,” Romano said.

“Interest is always there but never negotiations or talks. I think he remains a good, experienced player able to help in the rotations and in the end, he was a good, smart signing for Arsenal.”

Arsenal fans will certainly be relieved to hear that after Jorginho’s superb performance yesterday as he continues to form a fine central midfield partnership with Declan Rice.