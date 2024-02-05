Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly set to be the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal again in the summer transfer window.

The Portugal international is a hugely important player for the Red Devils and is not someone they’ll want to lose any time soon, though it seems this story is not going away.

Fabrizio Romano has assured Man Utd fans that there was never a chance of Fernandes moving this January or last summer, with the former Sporting Lisbon man seemingly fully committed to the club.

Still, the latest from the Daily Mail is that Fernandes is likely to be approached by Al Hilal again, with the Saudi giants not giving up on luring the 29-year-old over.

It would not be at all easy for MUFC to replace what Fernandes offers them in the middle of the park, with his goal threat and eye for a pass making him one of the finest in the Premier League in his position.

Erik ten Hag has a difficult rebuilding job at Old Trafford and losing someone like Fernandes would surely derail that even more.