Reports suggest that after the end of the season, Arsenal will be more likely to recruit Brentford striker Ivan Toney than Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The Gunners are hoping to win the Premier League this season after defeating Liverpool convincingly over the weekend. They have now moved closer to the top of the table.

Arsenal still intend to add players to the squad in the summer. Only nine goals have been scored in the Premier League this season by Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah combined and Mikel Arteta has long wanted to add a fresh, potent striker to his team.

The manager has a lot of admiration for Osimhen as a player but an Arsenal move for him is probably not viable given his £112 million price tag.

Transfer expert Dean Jones believes that since Napoli are making such high demands for Osimhen, it is far more probable that Arsenal would sign Toney.

While speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“It’s a lot of money. I’d be flabbergasted if Arsenal exceeded the amount of money they spent on Declan Rice (£115m) and that’s probably what it’s going to take to sign Osimhen.

“It’s never great to go head-to-head with Chelsea on a signing and that makes me feel like Arsenal might end up coming away from it.”

“There are other players out there that I think could fit the bill for them.

“Even though Ivan Toney though is being played down to me – people say inside the club that Toney’s not on the radar.

“We’ll have to wait and see about that because I have heard otherwise. But certainly, Arsenal are going to be in the market for a player of that level.”

After serving an eight-month football ban, Toney returned to the field last month and has already scored two goals in three games.

Toney will still cost huge money but he could be a less expensive choice for the Gunners than Osimhen.