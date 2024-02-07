Brentford manager Thomas Frank has declared that Ivan Toney would “most likely be sold in the summer”.

Arsenal and Chelsea are showing interest in Toney, who recently returned to action following an eight-month betting suspension.

At the end of the season, the striker’s contract will only have one year remaining, and Frank has acknowledged that he is likely to depart.

During the transfer window that ended last month, Brentford got no offers for the striker; but, they anticipate a flurry of interest in the summer.

This summer, Chelsea and Arsenal both want to strengthen their attacking lines, with both clubs keen to add a new striker.

Frank has claimed that Toney will not be cheap to buy as the Bees know “know what he’s worth”.

“It’s quite obvious that Ivan Toney will most likely be sold in the summer,” Frank told Danish magazine Tipsbladet.

“It can be expensive to sell your best player, but on the other hand, I also know that by the summer, he’ll only have a year left on his contract with us.

“We also know what he’s worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

“He’s a really good striker who is in his prime footballing age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney, but one day it could be fun to see him at a top team.

“This winter, we actually had no bids for him, but it would surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs interested in him.”

In 33 Premier League matches last season, Toney managed to score 20 goals and provided four assists.

The striker was called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate after his brilliant performances and consistency.

The Emirates Stadium is looking most likely his next destination as the Gunners feel he could be the player to lead their misfiring attack.

Arsenal have struggled for goals this season as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have both scored a combined nine Premier League goals. Toney could be the perfect player to lead the attack for Arteta’s team and bring the physicality and height that they need.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will not make it easy for Arsenal to sign Toney as they are looking to strengthen their attack too. Toney is not the only player they have been linked with. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is someone who the Blues are seriously chasing.