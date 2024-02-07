Newcastle amongst favourites to sign EPL attacking midfielder for free

When the best young talent potentially becomes available, Newcastle United need to be in the conversation for their services.

If the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) really are in it for the long haul, then it’s what the owners do for the long term health of the club that will be just as vital as anything that they do now.

Certain elements need to be put in place so that there’s a consistent conveyor belt of talent coming through the academy which is good enough to represent the first team.

The fruits of such labour might not be seen immediately, but the sooner that the process is started, the better.

If players from other clubs are seeking pastures new, the same applies.

According to Chronicle Live, the Magpies are interested in Arsenal’s highly-rated youngster, Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The outlet quote transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, as saying that the 18-year-old is in discussions with the Gunners over a new contract, but he is yet to sign anything and that’s what’s alerted the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Anderlecht as well as Newcastle.

That he will be available on a free transfer too is of obvious benefit to any club, though his next move remains a closely guarded secret for now.