Video: Conor Gallagher smashes ball into Aston Villa net to give Chelsea perfect FA Cup start

Chelsea have stunned Aston Villa in their FA Cup replay as the Blues have taken the lead at Villa Park inside the first 15 minutes.

There have been questions over Mauricio Pochettino’s future in the build-up to this match after his team were defeated 4-2 by Wolves at the weekend.

However, the London club have responded well and scored a nice goal to give themselves the lead against Villa in the FA Cup. Nicolas Jackson broke down the left and the ball eventually found its way to Conor Gallagher who smashed a shot into the home side’s net.

WHAT A MOMENT. Connor Gallagher gets his first @ChelseaFC goal of the season in style ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/uJr7IyPqsk — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 7, 2024