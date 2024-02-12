Chelsea could reportedly move for a new left-back this summer, with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez among the names under consideration, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Si Phillips Talks Chelsea.

The Blues currently have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella to choose from in that position, so it could make sense to target a replacement, with Cucurella struggling to impress, while Chilwell has performed well but suffered with repeated injury problems.

Davies has been a star player for Bayern for a number of years now, showing that he could surely be a good fit for a top club like Chelsea, though Jacobs says that Real Madrid currently look the more likely destination for the Canada international.

Kerkez could be another intriguing option for CFC to consider, with the talented young Hungary international looking like he’d perfectly fit the criteria of the kind of player the west London giants like to sign under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Still, Jacobs also made it clear that for the moment Chelsea are just scouting Kerkez and he’s probably one for a bit further in the future.

“Chelsea still also want a left back and another centre-back. It’s true that Bayern’s Alphonso Davies is appreciated, although Real Madrid is his most likely destination if a new deal with Bayern isn’t agreed,” Jacobs said.

“Chelsea are also scouting Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who has a big future ahead of him. Scouting doesn’t mean anything too concrete, and it’s not thought the club have made any determination yet on him. It’s probably more one for 2025 or beyond if he continues to develop.”