Chelsea eyeing Premier League and Bundesliga stars as potential transfer targets

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea could reportedly move for a new left-back this summer, with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez among the names under consideration, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Si Phillips Talks Chelsea.

The Blues currently have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella to choose from in that position, so it could make sense to target a replacement, with Cucurella struggling to impress, while Chilwell has performed well but suffered with repeated injury problems.

Davies has been a star player for Bayern for a number of years now, showing that he could surely be a good fit for a top club like Chelsea, though Jacobs says that Real Madrid currently look the more likely destination for the Canada international.

Kerkez could be another intriguing option for CFC to consider, with the talented young Hungary international looking like he’d perfectly fit the criteria of the kind of player the west London giants like to sign under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Alphonso Davies to Chelsea?

Still, Jacobs also made it clear that for the moment Chelsea are just scouting Kerkez and he’s probably one for a bit further in the future.

More Stories / Latest News
26-year-old Tottenham player ready to join English club on one condition
25-year-old wants improved Liverpool deal, could become their highest earner
Pep Guardiola makes big claim about Jurgen Klopp’s managerial career

“Chelsea still also want a left back and another centre-back. It’s true that Bayern’s Alphonso Davies is appreciated, although Real Madrid is his most likely destination if a new deal with Bayern isn’t agreed,” Jacobs said.

“Chelsea are also scouting Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who has a big future ahead of him. Scouting doesn’t mean anything too concrete, and it’s not thought the club have made any determination yet on him. It’s probably more one for 2025 or beyond if he continues to develop.”

More Stories Alphonso Davies Ben Jacobs Milos Kerkez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.