Newcastle United’s summer ‘priority’ includes new deal for 27-year-old star

Newcastle United reportedly view extending Joelinton’s contract as a top ‘priority’.

The Brazilian midfielder is expected to miss the remainder of the season after recently suffering a damaging groin injury. The South American has undergone surgery but will not return to action until at least the summer.

Consequently, with his contract expiring in just 18 months, there are mounting concerns the 27-year-old could have already played his last game in black and white stripes.

Admitting there is a possibility that Joelinton could be offloaded in the summer to avoid losing him for free, manager Eddie Howe, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “I’m not a fortune-teller and I certainly hope that is not the case. There is a possibility that could be the case, but I don’t know.”

However, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, there is renewed hope the powerful Brazilian could yet remain a Magpie, and that is because the club are preparing to ‘persuade’ the midfielder to commit his future to the club by penning a new deal.

Good news for Newcastle fans, who are already sweating on the future of fellow midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who remains heavily linked with a high-profile European transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (HITC).