Madrid interest remains in potential world class Chelsea target says Romano

It isn’t clear at this stage what Chelsea’s ultimate summer transfer window plans will be, given that owner, Todd Boehly, is likely to take the lead once again as far as incomings and outgoings are concerned.

The Blues finally appear to be getting their act together on the pitch under Mauricio Pochettino, but whether it’s too little, too late for the Argentinian will only become clear at the end of the current campaign.

At present the West Londoners find themselves in 10th position and still 13 points away from finishing in a Champions League spot.

That surely would’ve been the minimum aim this season, so anything outside of that could arguably be classed as a failure on Pochettino’s part.

That said, he’s had to work with one hand tied behind his back because of Boehly’s meddling, so there needs to be a realisation from the boardroom that Chelsea will keep taking one step forward and two back if managers are going to be chopped and changed willy nilly.

It’s happened with the playing staff ever since the new regime took over, and has meant an unbelievable churn in such a short space of time.

One more world-class exponent has appeared to be linked with Chelsea recently, but as Fabrizio Romano notes, there’s nothing in the rumours.

“Honestly guys, I’ve heard nothing on any rumours linking Alphonso Davies with the club. Absolutely nothing concrete or new,” he said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Bayern will continue until the end of May/June to try and get him to extend his contract, then if that’s not possible he could be made available in the summer transfer market.

“He’s another one to watch guys as Real Madrid remain interested, for sure. For a long time now they’ve been on it and they remain keen on signing Alphonso.”