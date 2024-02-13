Video: Phil Foden helps Man City take comfortable lead back to Manchester with magical goal

Man City will take a comfortable 3-1 lead back to Manchester for the second leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie with Copenhagen.

Kevin De Bruyne would open the scoring after 11 minutes with a lethal finish before a Magnus Mattsson screamer from outside of the box stunned Pep Guardiola’s side.

Bernardo Silva restored City’s lead just before halftime but throughout the second 45 minutes, the Premier League champions couldn’t find a third.

That was until the last kick of the match when Phil Foden finished off an impressive move with a lovely finish to put Man City in complete control of the tie.

A magical Man City team goal is finished by Phil Foden ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/OmD7GYtfrk — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 13, 2024