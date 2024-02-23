Watch: David Villa scores stunner from outside the box during charity game

David Villa has scored a stunning goal during the Match for Hope charity game between Team Chunkz and Team Aboflah.

Anders Hofman gave Team Chunkz the lead before Kaka scored an equaliser.

Harry Pinero then restored their lead but the Barcelona and Spain legend David Villa scored an outrageous goal from outside the box to make it 2-2.

Watch the goal below:

Goal! It's 2-2 after 24 minutes @Guaje7Villa with a screamer from outside the box. #MatchForHope pic.twitter.com/FXbJ5gILiN — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 23, 2024

It has been an entertaining affair so far, with plenty of goals, plenty of misses and plenty of comical incidents.