Watch: David Villa scores stunner from outside the box during charity game

Posted by

David Villa has scored a stunning goal during the Match for Hope charity game between Team Chunkz and Team Aboflah.

Anders Hofman gave Team Chunkz the lead before Kaka scored an equaliser.

Harry Pinero then restored their lead but the Barcelona and Spain legend David Villa scored an outrageous goal from outside the box to make it 2-2.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
Watch: Kaka scores brilliant solo goal in the Match for Hope charity game
Championship midfielder sentenced to jail for fracturing a truck driver’s skull with a rock
Manager confirms he has been offered new contract at West Ham

It has been an entertaining affair so far, with plenty of goals, plenty of misses and plenty of comical incidents.

More Stories David Villa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.