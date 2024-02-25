Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon joined Leeds United on loan at the start of the season.

The 26-year-old Wales international has been outstanding in the Championship and he has established himself as an indispensable asset for them. There have been rumours that Leeds could look to sign in permanently at the end of the season.

Journalist Alasdair Gold has now revealed that the asking price could rise to £20 million after his impressive performances this season.

He said on the Gold & Guest Talk podcast: “I think Joe Rodon’s going to go for a fair whack of money. I think this is exactly what Spurs want from these kind of loan deals.

“Especially with Leeds having no option on the deal, Rodon could be up there. You know, he could be like £15m upwards.

“Maybe even if he is incredible and gets them [promoted], you could be looking at £20m. Spurs could end up making a profit on him.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds decide to sign in permanently in the summer.

Leeds need to bring in a quality defender and Rodon would be the ideal acquisition for them. He is well-settled at the club and he will make an instant impact. In addition to that, the defender does not have a future at Tottenham and returning to the north London club would not be ideal for him.

Rodon will certainly hope that the two clubs can agree on a reasonable fee so that he can move on.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy can be quite difficult to negotiate with. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. If Leeds United manage to secure promotion back to the top flight, they could be inclined to pay the asking price.