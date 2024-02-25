Leeds told how much they need to pay for 26-year-old defender

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon joined Leeds United on loan at the start of the season.

The 26-year-old Wales international has been outstanding in the Championship and he has established himself as an indispensable asset for them. There have been rumours that Leeds could look to sign in permanently at the end of the season.

Journalist Alasdair Gold has now revealed that the asking price could rise to £20 million after his impressive performances this season.

He said on the Gold & Guest Talk podcast: “I think Joe Rodon’s going to go for a fair whack of money. I think this is exactly what Spurs want from these kind of loan deals.

“Especially with Leeds having no option on the deal, Rodon could be up there. You know, he could be like £15m upwards.

“Maybe even if he is incredible and gets them [promoted], you could be looking at £20m. Spurs could end up making a profit on him.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds decide to sign in permanently in the summer.

Leeds need to bring in a quality defender and Rodon would be the ideal acquisition for them. He is well-settled at the club and he will make an instant impact. In addition to that, the defender does not have a future at Tottenham and returning to the north London club would not be ideal for him.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 10: Joe Rodon of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Rotherham United at Elland Road on February 10, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Watch: Bruno Fernandes slammed as embarrassing footage of him faking an injury against Fulham goes viral
Liverpool legend warns club about issue with hiring Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp
Pundit feels selling 28-year-old was a mistake from Tottenham

Rodon will certainly hope that the two clubs can agree on a reasonable fee so that he can move on.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy can be quite difficult to negotiate with. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. If Leeds United manage to secure promotion back to the top flight, they could be inclined to pay the asking price.

More Stories Joe Rodon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.