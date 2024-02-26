Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

According to journalist Dean Jones, the 23-year-old Portuguese winger is on their radar. However, he believes that it will be very difficult for Tottenham to get the deal done because of the competition for his services.

“Pedro Neto is somebody on their radar. It will be interesting. Pedro Neto will be a very difficult one to get because of the competition that there will be to actually sign him.”

Other Premier League clubs are thought to be keen on the 23-year-old as well.

Neto has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for most clubs. Spurs could certainly use more quality and depth in the attack and the Portuguese would be a solid long-term investment for them.

He is capable of operating on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top class attacker with the right guidance. Neto has three goals and 11 assists to his name this season.

He will look to compete at the highest level and Tottenham might be able to provide him with Champions League football next season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Neto has clearly outgrown Wolves and he needs to join a big club at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Tottenham have already improved the squad immensely this season but they need more depth if they want to compete for trophies. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the necessary reinforcements during the summer transfer window.