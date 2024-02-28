Spurs will reportedly use the summer transfer window as a way to reinforce their attack.

The Lilywhites, led by popular Aussie boss Ange Postecoglou, are enjoying a decent campaign. Not only are the Londoners sitting fifth in the table and within touching distance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, but they’re also playing some of Europe’s most attractive football.

Setting his team up to play with his trademark high defensive line while deploying electrically paced wide-attackers, Postecoglou’s Spurs, at times, have blown teams away.

Spurs heading for transfer battle with Man City for Eberechi Eze

And according to a recent report from the Independent, the Lilywhites are preparing to bolster their squad even more in time for next season.

Although the club remain big admirers of Wolves’ Pedro Neto, another player has surged up Daniel Levy’s wishlist.

Despite signing a new contract just over 12 months ago, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is a top target for Spurs and a candidate to leave Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

Spurs will be bracing themselves for a hard-fought saga though — the 25-year-old attacking midfielder is also wanted by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are believed to have been tracking him for a long time.

Since joining the Eagles from QPR in 2020, Eze, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 20 goals and registered 14 assists in 113 games in all competitions. The midfielder remains an option for Gareth Southgate’s England squad heading into this summer’s Euros.