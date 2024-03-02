Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon is currently on loan at Leeds United.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for the championship outfit and he is hoping to help them return to the top flight at the end of the season.

The Wales international is undoubtedly one of the best central defenders in the championship this season and leads are hoping to hold on to him beyond this season.

The 26-year-old has now hinted at a long-term future at West Yorkshire. Rodon revealed that he wants to guide Leeds back to the Premier League and it would be ideal if they can continue the journey together in the top flight.

He recently said: “Just playing of course is what everyone wants but I think all of us together, I think it would be a really nice kind of journey if we did get there [the Premier League]. With the journeys we’ve all been on, now it’s all led us to this moment.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to sanction his departure for a reasonable price in the summer.

The north London club will be looking to recoup a fair bit of money for the player based on his performances this season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement.