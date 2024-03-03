Big boost for Man United as European giants out of race for potential Ten Hag replacement

It remains uncertain if Erik ten Hag will be in the Man United dugout next season but the Manchester club have received a boost as European giants are now out of the race for one of the Dutch coach’s potential replacements.

The Red Devils are experiencing a terrible season so far and Ten Hag has not shown many signs of being able to turn their form around as they currently sit sixth in the Premier League table.

Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi has been named as a potential replacement for the Dutch coach next season and according to Football Insider, the Italian manager is being viewed by the Manchester club as the “stand-out candidate” to replace Ten Hag should he get the sack ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The incoming sporting director at Man United, Dan Ashworth, oversaw the process at Brighton which identified De Zerbi as the replacement for Graham Potter back in 2022 and the pair could be reunited at Old Trafford.

Barcelona out of race for Man United target Roberto De Zerbi

Another club keeping an eye on De Zerbi’s situation at Brighton is Barcelona as Xavi is set to leave the Catalan club at the end of the season.

The La Liga giants’ financial issues are well-documented and that will very likely stop them from getting the Italian coach.

According to Sport, Barcelona’s hopes of appointing De Zerbi this summer have been complicated as Brighton want the £12.8m release clause in their manager’s contract to be matched if they are to part ways with him.

This is a big boost for Man United if Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to change coach as it is one less club to compete with.