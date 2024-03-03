Video: Phil Foden draws Man City level with unsavable screamer vs Man United

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Phil Foden has produced a screamer in the Manchester Derby to draw Man City level with Man United at the Etihad Stadium. 

Pep Guardiola’s side have dominated the play but fell behind after eight minutes when Marcus Rashford hit a rocket passed Ederson in the City goal.

Early in the second half, Foden equalled that strike by producing a screamer of his own that was unsaveable for Man United’s Andre Onana.

City are the more likely to go on and win the match from here as neutrals will hope for more goals like the two already seen.

Watch: Phil Foden scores screamer to draw Man City level

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist reveals what Nottingham Forest owner did in the tunnel after Liverpool’s late winner
Arsenal linked with 19-year-old Brighton star
Video: Erling Haaland has just produced the miss of the season against Manchester United
More Stories Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.