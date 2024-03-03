Video: Phil Foden draws Man City level with unsavable screamer vs Man United

Phil Foden has produced a screamer in the Manchester Derby to draw Man City level with Man United at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side have dominated the play but fell behind after eight minutes when Marcus Rashford hit a rocket passed Ederson in the City goal.

Early in the second half, Foden equalled that strike by producing a screamer of his own that was unsaveable for Man United’s Andre Onana.

City are the more likely to go on and win the match from here as neutrals will hope for more goals like the two already seen.

Watch: Phil Foden scores screamer to draw Man City level

"That is one derby diamond!" ? Phil Foden with a ROCKET! ? pic.twitter.com/EftQ3w7MUC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024