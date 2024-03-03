Video: Phil Foden shines in Manchester Derby with second goal

Man City have taken the lead against Man United in the Manchester Derby thanks to another goal from Phil Foden.

City fell behind in the match after eight minutes when Marcus Rashford hit a rocket from 25 yards out.

Foden would match his England teammate early in the second half as the Man City star produced a screamer to draw his team level.

The 23-year-ols has now stepped up again as he may have just scored the winner late in the Manchester Derby.

Watch: Has Phil Foden won the Manchester Derby?

Phil Foden AGAIN! He just can't stop scoring in the Manchester derby! ? pic.twitter.com/JwDGkrdCuZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024