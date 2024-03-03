Pundit reveals telling reason why Arsenal won’t win the Premier League

Joleon Lescott has claimed that Arsenal won’t be able to keep pace with both Manchester City and Liverpool as we approach the end of this season’s title race.

With Liverpool grabbing a last-second winner against Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Manchester City dominating their bitter rivals on Sunday, all eyes now turn to Arsenal.

The Gunners travel to Sheffield United on Monday night for what many are expecting to be a walk in the park for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal is without a doubt the best in-form team in the Premier League at the moment as they have racked up an incredible 26-3 aggregate score over their past six games.

But despite this, Joleon Lescott has stated that he doesn’t believe they can keep up with Manchester City and Liverpool.

“So the experience for Arsenal will be a factor but for Liverpool and City, they’re used to winning and we see them go on runs of 10-12 games of wins.” He told Premier League productions.

“I just think that’s the standard now and I put Arsenal third because I haven’t seen them produce a run of ten wins in a row which is the new normal,”

The crucial test for the Gunners will take place after the international break when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on the defending champions after beating them already this season.