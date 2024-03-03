Tottenham star hints at potential Leeds United move

Joe Rodon has hinted that he may stay at Leeds United as they hunt down promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds United currently sits in third position in the Championship table after drawing 1-1 with Huddersfield away from home on Saturday.

Leeds went behind just before the break when Michal Helik put his side ahead with Patrick Bamford then making it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

This result means Leeds currently sit third in the table and just two points off of Ipswich Town who occupy the automatic promotion position.

A major reason for the side being on the cusp of returning to the Premier League is their defence, particularly the performances of centre-back, Rodon.

The Wales international is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur but has hinted that he could remain at the club next season with his most recent comments.

“I think it would be a really nice kind of journey if we did get there [the Premier League]. With the journeys we’ve all been on, now it’s all led us to this moment.” He said via Leeds Live.

“I just think it would be great for the collective as well, all of us to be playing together in the Premier League.”

The games will now come thick and fast for Leeds United as they face off against Stoke City on Tuesday before travelling to Sheffield Wednesday only three days later.