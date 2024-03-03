Video: Marcus Rashford hits a rocket to stun Man City inside 10 minutes

Man United have taken the lead in their Premier League clash with Man City at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of a rocket from Marcus Rashford.

There has been a lot of talk around the England star this week following a recent interview but the winger has answered his critics in style.

Man City have started the match the better of the two teams but when Andre Onana booted a ball long, it eventually fell to Rashford who hit a rocket past Ederson.

Watch: Man United’s Marcus Rashford hits a rocket to stun Man City

Marcus Rashford that is SENSATIONAL! ?? pic.twitter.com/FW6jYbGdhe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024