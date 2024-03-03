Video: Marcus Rashford hits a rocket to stun Man City inside 10 minutes

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Man United have taken the lead in their Premier League clash with Man City at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of a rocket from Marcus Rashford. 

There has been a lot of talk around the England star this week following a recent interview but the winger has answered his critics in style.

Man City have started the match the better of the two teams but when Andre Onana booted a ball long, it eventually fell to Rashford who hit a rocket past Ederson.

Watch: Man United’s Marcus Rashford hits a rocket to stun Man City

