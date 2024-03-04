Arsenal ready to cash in on first-team ace for €50 million

Arsenal are prepared to cash in on Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old striker has started just 10 league games for the Gunners this season and he has not been a key player for them. It would make sense for the two parties to go their separate ways in the summer.

Nketiah is still relatively young and he has a long career ahead of himself. He needs to play regularly at this stage and a move away from Arsenal would be ideal for him. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to provide him with an exit route in the summer.

Nketiah is valued at €50 million according to a report from Fichajes. Although he is a talented player, it seems unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that much for a fringe player. Arsenal might need to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Eddie Nketiah Transfer: Arsenal need to invest in a new striker

Nketiah has been a useful squad player for the Gunners this season, scoring five times in his ten league starts. There is no doubt that he could be a quality striker for most midtable clubs. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Nketiah does not have a future at Arsenal as a starter and the two parties should work together to find a solution in the summer. Meanwhile, the Gunners should look to invest in a quality striker after his departure. Gabriel Jesus has been underwhelming this season and he needs to be replaced.