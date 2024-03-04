Tottenham Hotspur striker Timo Werner has now opened up on his long-term future.

The 27-year-old striker has joined the Premier League club on loan from RB Leipzig and he is set to return to the Bundesliga in the summer.

There have been rumours that Tottenham could look to sign him permanently and the striker has now refused to comment on the situation. He has revealed (h/t TheBoyHotspur) that the focus is on helping Spurs finish the season strongly and putting in impressive performances.

“We have so many important games coming up in the next few weeks there’s no need to think about that.”

Werner managed to get on the score sheet against Crystal Palace at the weekend and he will look to build on his impressive start to life at his new club. Tottenham could certainly use a versatile forward like him and it will be interesting to see if they decide to sign him permanently in the summer.

If he manages to impress with consistent performances in the coming weeks, there is no reason why Tottenham cannot sign him. They need more depth in the attack and the 27-year-old would be a useful option for them in the coming seasons.

Werner is not a key part of RB Leipzig’s first-team plans either and therefore returning to the German club will not be a preferred option for him either.