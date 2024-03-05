Bayern Munich looking to land another of Liverpool’s targets, €45m star one of Europe’s best players

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is one of the hottest talents in Europe right now and the defender has been added to Bayern Munich’s list of transfer targets for the summer.

That is according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who reports that if Bayern appoint a manager who uses a back three, then Frimpong will be a top target for the right-wing back role at the Allianz Arena.

The 23-year-old has a release clause in his current Leverkusen contract with around €40m-€45m, which will be a bargain for the Dutch star given his performances this season.

Frimpong has been one of the best full-backs in Europe and has put up incredible numbers. Across the 30 matches he has played, the Leverkusen star has scored 10 goals and assisted a further 10.

Plettenberg has stated that several other clubs are monitoring Frimpong, one of which is rumoured to be Liverpool.

Jeremie Frimpong is admired by Liverpool

Frimpong was recently asked about links to Liverpool in an interview and the Dutch star responded by saying it would be “wonderful” to play for the Reds.

“Liverpool? It’s a great club with a history. That would be wonderful. Who knows what the future holds?” the wing-back told Ziggo Sport.

The Merseyside club face tough competition from Bayern Munich, who are also looking to appoint Liverpool’s top managerial target Xabi Alonso ahead of the new season.

Whichever club lands the Spanish coach may get Frimpong as well, as the player has been sensational under the 42-year-old’s watch.

The coming months are huge for both clubs as they go head-to-head with each other for some of the best talent across Europe.