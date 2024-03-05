As the Premier League prepares for a three-way contest for the title before the end of the season, Jamie Carragher has revealed what he believes to be Liverpool’s secret weapon.

While leading the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s team are only a point ahead of reigning champions Manchester City with 62 points.

Arsenal, the third-place candidates, defeated Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday night, putting them only one point behind Pep Guardiola’s treble winners on 61 points.

With Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal all capable of winning on the strength of their opponents’ performances, the three teams will need to be on their toes at the business end of the season.

However, Carragher implied that his former team had an extra weapon in their armoury that their opponents could only hope to have, commenting following the Gunners’ crushing at Bramall Lane.

‘I think since the five substitute rule has come in, no one’s utilised it better than Jurgen Klopp,’ Carragher argued on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

‘We spoke about Arsenal earlier on and you think how they can win the league.

‘They’re the best defensively, Manchester City are probably the best team with the best individuals, but this is where Liverpool can win the league from the bench, because Klopp always uses five subs.’

Carragher emphasized that since the season began, the Reds have employed 119 substitutes, while Man City have 74.

With 107 substitutes used in the current league season, Arsenal are a little bit closer to the league leaders.

During the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool displayed the depth of their squad. After an injury problem sidelined important players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Mohammed Salah, and Dominic Szoboszlai, Klopp was forced to turn to his young options, who still managed to win the final against Chelsea.