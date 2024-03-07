Arsenal are interested in improving their attacking options at the end of the season and they have identified Viktor Gyokeres as a potential target.

According to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt who have shared information from journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal want to sign the 25-year-old striker and he is likely to cost a premium.

Di Marzio believes that Chelsea and Arsenal are the only clubs who can afford to sign the Sporting CP striker and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

“Only the Premier League clubs can afford him,” said Di Marzio. “Chelsea and Arsenal can afford him and Arsenal want him because they need a striker”.

Gyokeres has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 32 goals across all competitions. He has picked up 11 assists along the way as well. The striker has a €100 million release clause in his contract and any club hoping to sign him will have to shell out a premium. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Arsenal are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

Gyokeres could be tempted to join Arsenal

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for the 25-year-old striker, and he might look to test himself at a high level. Arsenal and Chelsea are some of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies.

However, the massive release clause could complicate any potential move. It remains to be seen whether Sporting CP are willing to be more reasonable with their demands for the player.

Arsenal need to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Gyokeres certainly fits the profile. The Brazilian international striker has not been able to score goals consistently and signing the 25-year-old as his alternative would be a wise decision