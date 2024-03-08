Marcus Rashford remains a transfer target for PSG but the French club will only pursue a deal on one condition.

Rashford, 26, was wanted by PSG two years ago before he signed a new deal keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028.

However, despite the forward being tied down by United for another three-and-a-half years, speculation surrounding his future has not gone away — especially his links to PSG.

Marcus Rashford wanted by PSG

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, United’s number 10, despite enduring a tough season after scoring just six goals. in 33 games, is ‘on PSG’s list’ ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

“I think all parties just want Rashford to be back to his best, and you need a relationship with the manager to do that,” he told GiveMeSport.

“I’m not aware that they’re not talking but, clearly, if the player goes out and is seen at a nightclub the day before training, there is going to be a disciplinary issue. They will have to find a way to put that behind them in the short term.

“Rashford knows that if he is not back at his best, he does not have leverage at Manchester United or with any other potential suitor. I think the whole Rashford situation will calm and will then pick up again in the summer because he is on PSG’s list.”

PSG will only make Man United approach on one condition

And going on to explain how the Ligue 1 champions feel about the possibility of approaching United, Jacobs believes Nasser Al-Khelaifi will only pursue a deal if the winger makes it clear he wants to join.

“But as much as they like Rashford, PSG also see a player that is out of form compared to 12 months ago,” he added.

“They won’t actively reach out to Rashford unless the player indicates, categorically, that he wants to move because they felt their last talks – prior to Rashford renewing his contract at Old Trafford – were being used as leverage. PSG don’t want their time wasted.”

Since being promoted to the Red Devils’ senior first-team in 2016, Rashford, who will be hoping to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s Euros, has scored 129 goals in 392 appearances in all competitions.