Chelsea willing to lose up to £67.5m on ace with 18 goals in 35 games

The news coming out of Stamford Bridge seems to get more unbelievable for Chelsea by the day.

How on earth Todd Boehly expects Mauricio Pochettino to ensure consistency of performance and selection when the American appears to be meddling left, right and centre is anyone’s guess.

Currently 11th in the Premier League, the Argentinian will know that if he can’t secure European football for next season, or at least win the FA Cup which would then offer a pathway into Europe, he’s likely to be handed his P45 by Boehly.

Chelsea willing to lose up to £67.5m on Lukaku

In the meantime, decisions need to be made about players for the summer transfer window, and it’s already looking like it’ll be another busy one for a club that have dominated the landscape over the past two or three windows.

Record buys were against the backdrop of a fire sale of first-team players, and Chelsea’s business nous will once again be called into question regarding Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian was bought for £97.5m (Sky Sports), and though he’s on loan at Roma at present, TeamTalk note that the Blues will accept as low as £30m to get him off their hands – representing a staggering loss of £67.5m.

At present, there’s no knowing where the striker will end up, though for that sort of money, Chelsea might be just as well in keeping hold of him and hoping he hits the net as often has he’s done for the Giallorossi this season (18 in 35 games according to TeamTalk).