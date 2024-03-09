Striker that Moyes decided against signing has scored 32 goals this season

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United were reportedly considering a move for Viktor Gyokeres last summer, but ultimately opted against signing a striker, a decision that is now being viewed as a big mistake by manager David Moyes.

The Swedish forward ended up joining Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon for a mere €24 million, a fee that now appears to be a bargain considering his remarkable performances since arriving at the club.

Since joining Lisbon, he has been on incredible form, scoring 32 goals and assisting 11 in 36 games across all competitions. 

His outstanding performances have firmly established him as one of the most sought-after talents in European football.

Sporting Lisbon secured Gyokeres on a five-year contract, with a hefty €100 million release clause inserted into his deal. The Portuguese club has made it clear that they have no intention of parting ways with the striker, and any interested parties would need to meet his astronomical release clause to secure his services.

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates a goal for Sporting Lisbon
More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa targeting “Swedish Messi” this summer
Newcastle in discussion to seal agreement with £40m player with 25 goals and 15 assists
Controversy sparks over Havertz’s potential red card following dive before winning goal against Brentford

Despite Sporting Lisbon’s firm stance, several top clubs have been linked with a move for Gyokeres, including West Ham’s London rivals Arsenal and French giants PSG.

West Ham have had a big striker problem this season with the likes of Danny Ings and Antonio both proven to be a huge disappointment.

Which is what makes Moyes’ decision to pass the chance to sign the Swede sensation even worse.

More Stories Viktor Gyokeres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.