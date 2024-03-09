West Ham United were reportedly considering a move for Viktor Gyokeres last summer, but ultimately opted against signing a striker, a decision that is now being viewed as a big mistake by manager David Moyes.

The Swedish forward ended up joining Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon for a mere €24 million, a fee that now appears to be a bargain considering his remarkable performances since arriving at the club.

Since joining Lisbon, he has been on incredible form, scoring 32 goals and assisting 11 in 36 games across all competitions.

His outstanding performances have firmly established him as one of the most sought-after talents in European football.

Sporting Lisbon secured Gyokeres on a five-year contract, with a hefty €100 million release clause inserted into his deal. The Portuguese club has made it clear that they have no intention of parting ways with the striker, and any interested parties would need to meet his astronomical release clause to secure his services.

Despite Sporting Lisbon’s firm stance, several top clubs have been linked with a move for Gyokeres, including West Ham’s London rivals Arsenal and French giants PSG.

West Ham have had a big striker problem this season with the likes of Danny Ings and Antonio both proven to be a huge disappointment.

Which is what makes Moyes’ decision to pass the chance to sign the Swede sensation even worse.