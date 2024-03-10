Arsenal’s recruitment department over the moon with ‘perfect’ signing

Arsenal’s recruitment department are really pleased with their decision to sign Kai Havertz.

The German, who joined from rivals Chelsea last summer for a reported £65 million, is proving his critics wrong.

Although the player’s time at Stamford Bridge included a Champions League-winning goal, he struggled to convince fans he was worthy of a place in their squad.

However, that perception could not be further from the one fans have of him at the Emirates.

Arsenal loving ‘perfect signing’ Kai Havertz

Proving crucial to Mikel Arteta’s title push, Havertz, 24, has hit peak form at just the right time. The 24-year-old has scored four goals and registered two assists in his last six games, in all competitions, including a vital winner against Brentford on Saturday.

And although the Gunners’ summer priority is still to sign an outright number nine, Havertz’s importance, according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, has not gone unnoticed.

“Arsenal’s plan is still to sign an outright striker in the summer,” he said in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“The club’s idea remains the same — to look at strikers and find a good solution upfront. It is still too early to pick favourites, but for sure, Mikel Artera wants a forward and a midfielder.

“For Havertz, this is not bad news. The Gunners’ recruitment team are delighted with his transfer. He is considered a perfect signing because of how versatile he is — he can play in so many different positions.”

Since joining the Gunners, Havertz, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has played in multiple positions. Not only has the German led Arsenal’s line, but he has also played as a central and attacking midfielder during parts of the season. Not only that but the playmaker also has some experience at left-back after being asked to play there by Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.

The former Bayer Leverkusen starlet’s versatility means he is one of Arsenal’s most valuable players, both financially, and tactically.