Bayern Munich picked up a comprehensive 8-1 win over Mainz and Harry Kane managed to score a hat trick.

The England international picked up two assists as well including an outstanding pass to Jamal Musiala which was slotted into the back of the net.

Kane found his teammate with an impressive curling ball from the right flank and the player has now explained that he had a similar understanding with Son Heung-min at Tottenham.

The England international striker revealed that he spoke to Jamal Musiala about the run before the game and the two players managed to execute the move to perfection.

Kane explained: “At Spurs, Son would always make that run and I’d always look for that pass. “So I spoke to Jamal about it and I caught him out the corner of my eye today.”

Kane has been outstanding in his debut season with Bayern Munich so far and the 30-year-old has 36 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. However, he is likely to end the season without a major trophy and that will be a disappointing blow for the German club and the player.