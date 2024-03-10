Jamie Carragher reveals why Liverpool could have the edge in title clash

The former Liverpool defender has claimed that the atmosphere around the club could give them the edge in this year’s Premier League title race.

In what will no doubt be a defining game in the race for the title, Manchester City travel to Anfield on Sunday looking for their first win in just over 14 years.

With the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw earlier this season, a win on Sunday will place the victor at the summit of the table, ahead of Arsenal.

Although many have City as their favourite to break history and become the first side ever to win four Premier Leagues in a row, Jamie Carragher believes that one thing gives Liverpool the edge in the title race.

“But for me, it’s the atmosphere that can make the difference – it’s Anfield, playing at home, the feeling around the city,” He said on Sky Sports via the Liverpool Echo.

“The fact that Klopp might never face Pep Guardiola here again in the Premier League.”

The German manager shocked the footballing world when he announced that he would be leaving Merseyside at the end of the season.

With a Carabao Cup triumph already secured, the fanbase will no doubt rally behind Jurgen Klopp in what will be his final ever season at the club.