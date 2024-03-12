“I was humbled” – Key Liverpool man opens up about return to Anfield ahead of 2024/25 season

Liverpool have secured the signature of their former sporting director Michael Edwards who has returned to Anfield to oversee the club’s football operations post-Jürgen Klopp.

The Englishman did amazing work in his previous role with the Merseyside club before leaving in 2022 and the owners of the Premier League side were desperate to have him back, pushing hard for his return over recent weeks.

Edwards has now been confirmed as CEO of football for FSG, which intends to add another club to its portfolio, reports The Guardian.

However, his main job at present is to help Liverpool find a new sporting director and then to move on to secure a manager for the 2024/25 campaign.

Bournemouth’s technical director, Richard Hughes, is expected to fill the sporting director vacancy; while Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the favourite to replace Klopp.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see Edwards back and the new CEO of football for FSG has said he is humbled by the American owner’s persistence in getting him to return.

Michael Edwards comments on his Liverpool return

“It was vital for me that, if I did return, it had to be with renewed vigour and energy,” Edwards said about coming back to work with Liverpool via Fabrizio Romano.

“I was humbled by the desire, and persistence FSG showed in wanting to work with me again. This is definitely not something that I take for granted.”

Since leaving Liverpool in 2022, Edwards has been working as a consultant at the sports advisory business Ludonautics, a company founded by the Reds’ former director of research Ian Graham, but will resign from his role on 1 June.

The post-Klopp era will be hard to navigate at first but this is a challenge Edwards will embrace, and he has shown in the past that he is more than capable of achieving what needs to be achieved.