Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil is reportedly unhappy at the club because of the lack of game time.

The winger has had just 221 minutes of first-team action so far this season and reports claim that he is frustrated with his situation.

Gil had the opportunity to leave Spurs at the start of the season but he chose to stay and fight for his place. That plan has not worked out so far.

The £83k-a-week winger believes that he deserves more opportunities at the north London club and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

He has been linked with the return to Spain in the summer and Tottenham should look to get rid of him permanently.

It is evident that he does not have a future at the London club and both parties should look to go their separate ways amicably.

Sevilla have been mentioned as a potential destination and it will be interesting to see where Gil ends up. He is still quite young and he will have the time to turn things around and get his career back on track.