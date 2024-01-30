Brighton begin talks with Tottenham to sign star with 10 appearances this season

Brighton have held talks with Tottenham to enquire about a potential loan move for Bryan Gil this week as the Seagulls look to complete a last-minute deal.

Gil has featured 10 times for Tottenham this season but is not considered a crucial part of Ange Postecoglu’s team.

Having only played 217 minutes so far, a loan move would be very beneficial for the Spanish star and Brighton are one club interested in signing the winger this month, reports talkSPORT.

The outlet states that an agreement between the two clubs is not believed to be close at this stage but Spurs are willing to allow Gil to leave.

Gil has been with the North London side since 2021 but has failed to make his mark in the Premier League. The 22-year-old is a bright talent but has only managed two assists across 42 Tottenham appearances.

A permanent switch would be best for Gil as it would allow him to develop in a settled environment and that may see him reach his potential.

Brighton would be an exciting place for the Spurs star to move to but would he get the minutes he requires? That remains to be seen.