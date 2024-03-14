This last week has most likely demonstrated Mikel Arteta’s decision to switch up his goalkeepers for Arsenal.

When Kai Havertz scored the game-winning goal late against Brentford over the weekend, Aaron Ramsdale would have been relieved.

Had Arsenal lost that game, his first-half gaffe would have garnered much more attention.

On Tuesday night, David Raya, his opponent, saved two penalties to lead his club to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Hargreaves tips Ramsdale to leave Arsenal

Ramsdale will depart and secure a “big” move, Owen Hargreaves is confident of it, as he told Premier League Productions, no matter what happens from now until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old isn’t doing anything particularly wrong here; rather, Arteta is being brutal in his attempt to take Arsenal to the next level.

“I think Aaron Ramsdale will come out of this really well,” said Hargreaves.

“He will probably end up leaving Arsenal in the summer and go be a regular somewhere else. That’s how football is. Some people are a better fit for certain places.

“He did a great job for Arsenal last season. The manager decided a different way this season. I am sure if I was Aaron, I would be thinking ‘right I am going to play. I don’t want to sit on the bench at such a peak time of my career’.

“But he is a brilliant goalkeeper. David Raya is just a little different, just maybe a little bit better with his feet. I am sure Ramsdale is going to get a big job in the summer if he fancies it.”

Ramsdale will have to leave Arsenal to get playing time

Premier League rivals Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign Ramsdale, who are hoping to replace Robert Sanchez in the summer.

The England international stayed in January and is still mostly a bench player.

Moving across London would be an interesting move. A player of his caliber and status isn’t likely to maintain the job of being a benchwarmer next season.

With no other option, Ramsdale must depart; maybe he won’t receive the same reaction from Arsenal fans as other players got who joined their rivals.