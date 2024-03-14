West Ham team news: Moyes picks strong XI for Freiburg as Jarrod Bowen celebrates England call-up

David Moyes is clearly taking no chances with his West Ham starting line-up to play Freiburg on Thursday night in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie.

The German side lead 1-0 from the first leg, a game in which they were there for the taking but the Scot once again played far too conservatively and allowed Freiburg to sneak a goal late on.

It’s important that the Hammers start the game on the front foot and take the game to their opponents as if the visitors score first, the hosts will have a mountain to climb at the London Stadium.

West Ham team news: Bowen to lead line in strong XI

Jarrod Bowen can celebrate his call-up to the England squad by starting alongside Michail Antonio and Mo Kudus up front for the Irons.

Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez will provide a more physical presence in midfield than the mercurial Lucas Paqueta who, as can be seen in the graphic below (courtesy of Sky Sports), is vital to West Ham’s European and domestic aspirations.

Lukasz Fabianski keeps goal behind a solid enough back four of Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell and Dinos Mavropanos.

Kalvin Phillips only makes the bench and he’s joined there James Ward-Prowse in a decision by Moyes that appears to make little sense at this point.

