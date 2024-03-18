“He got more and more fired up” – Danish journalist opens up about his viral Jurgen Klopp interview

The Danish journalist at the centre of Jurgen Klopp’s viral post-match interview following Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Man United has opened up about the incident.

The Reds lost the match to their Premier League rivals in dramatic fashion as Amad Diallo scored a last-minute winner in extra time to send Erik ten Hag’s men to Wembley.

There were so many incidents going on around the match but one that did the rounds was Klopp’s interview with Viaplay commentator Niels Christian Fredericksen.

The German coach was not happy with the questions he was being asked and left the interview before its conclusion in what looked like a very tense situation.

Fredericksen has now opened up about what happened around the interview and explained to the Daily Mail how Klopp got “more and more fired up.”

Journalist opens up about viral Jurgen Klopp interview

“Klopp got more and more intense,” said Fredericksen, who has covered Premier League football for Viaplay for 10 years.

“He got more and more fired up and then he started: ‘Dumb question, I can’t have this any more, I don’t want to stand here,’ and he just left in the middle of the second answer.

“I was just like ‘what the f**k’. It was quite an innocent question, not totally dumb.”

“It’s not too clever but it’s not stupid by any standard and for sure it’s not aggressive. It really took me by surprise,” Fredericksen continued.

“When he went around me I asked, “why do you feel so provoked?” Then he shouted at me and he pushed my microphone away.

“I kept walking after him with a microphone and he pushed it away. He was trying to flea from the interview.”

Klopp has often said that he is a bad loser and he most likely regrets what he did in the heat of the moment.

This is not the right way to treat someone who is just doing their job and it is not a surprise Fredericksen feels shocked by the whole ordeal.