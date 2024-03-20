54-year-old wants Newcastle United move this summer

According to sources, Paul Mitchell, the Monaco chief, is eager to take on the role of sporting director at Newcastle United.

The 42-year-old was mentioned in The Telegraph last week as being open to returning to the Premier League, where he has experience working with Southampton and Spurs.

According to HITC’s Graeme Bailey, Mitchell is now interested in the Newcastle position that is open, having been identified as the top candidate by Magpies for that position.

Newcastle eyeing move for Mitchell

Currently working for Monaco in Ligue 1, Mitchell was formerly employed by RB Leipzig, where he signed talented players including Patrik Schick, Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku.

While Bailey has one good news for Newcastle fans, the other is not so great.

According to the journalist, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain scouts were present at the weekend to watch Newcastle star in action.

Chiefs from Real Madrid and PSG are said to have watched Bruno Guimaraes, and the French powerhouses also observed Alexander Isak.

Goncalo Ramos, the team’s current striker, and Kylian Mbappe, who is headed to Real Madrid, are said to be leaving in the summer.

Newcastle could be forced to sell players

A number of players have been linked with moves away from St. James’ Park. Eddie Howe could at least lose one big player in order to follow the Financial Fair Play regulations.

The player expected to depart the club could either be Guimaraes or Isak, someone who could be able to generate funds for the club.

Another player linked with an exit from the Premier League club is Paraguayan winger Miguel Almiron.